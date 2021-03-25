Erik Harris’ unlikely journey that led him to the Atlanta Falcons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deen Worley
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Atlanta Falcons starting safety Erik Harris‘ journey to the National Football League is one that is made for theaters. The odds of making it to the NFL are already astronomical when taking the conventional route. Add in more obstacles and dead ends, those odds begin to plummet even lower. However, Harris’ perseverance and grit helped him realize his dream.

After not receiving any offers to play football, Harris’ mom, Christine Higgins, took it upon herself to write a heartfelt letter to California University of Pennsylvania (CAL-PA). In an interview with The Athletic’s Vic Tafur in 2018, Higgins dove into why she sent the letter.

“Where he comes from and the struggles he had been through, just with me being a single parent and how much he helped out and watched his little brothers. I don’t know. I just felt he never got a fair shot. As hard as he worked, it seemed like he was getting overlooked. It was scary, because that’s all he ever dreamed about, was playing football”

Included with the three-page letter was Harris’ high school highlight film and clips of accolades from both track and football. CAL-PA eventually reached back out to Harris, to his mother’s shock, and while they didn’t offer him a scholarship, he was presented with the opportunity to walk on. His freshman season at CAL-PA saw Harris in a reserve role on defense but a prominent starter on special teams. His 14 tackles on special teams led the entire team.

His performance in 2008 was good enough to receive a scholarship worth $1500. The scholarships didn’t stop there as each season Harris saw more and more scholarships come in due to his play on the field.

Year

GP

TKL

TFL

Sacks

INT

PD

2008

12

15

0

0

0

2

2009

15

84

4.5

2

3

7

2010

12

61

5

1

3

6

2011

13

71

8.5

3

3

7

Total

52

231

18

6

9

22

After going undrafted in 2021, something that’s not uncommon for a vast majority of division two athletes, Harris failed to receive any camp invites. With no invites coming, Harris took up a summer job at Utz potato chip factory, the same place his mother once worked, where he worked long and grueling 11-hour days. While the new Falcons safety certainly doesn’t miss this job, he is rather thankful for it.

Harris discussed his time at Utz during his introductory press conference with the Falcons Monday afternoon.

“I worked above 600-degree ovens and it was about 110 degrees in there every day. I had to wear pants. So I would take 50-pound corn flower bags and dump it into a dry hopper. Send it up into a mixer. Mix it up. Pour it down to the fryers underneath of me. Did that for 11 hours a day for a whole summer. I do not miss that job, but I am thankful for that job.”

Once the summer ended, Harris went back to school to finish out his degree. He took off the spring semester of his senior season to prepare for the 2012 NFL draft. Harris also took up work at a local UPS warehouse where he eventually became a belt supervisor.

His first big break came after trying out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. Harris would impress the Tiger-Cats enough to earn a three-year deal. While he began his CFL career making a difference on special teams, he eventually made his way up the depth chart into a starting role.

In 2014, Erik Harris made CFL history by being the first, and only, person to register an interception, sack, special teams tackle and an offensive touchdown. This all came in a game dedicated to his late father.

Despite putting up quality numbers in the CFL, his performances weren’t enough to land himself on the radar of any NFL teams. His Tiger-Cats teammate, Delvin Breaux, who was brought on to join the New Orleans Saints in 2015, lobbied for Harris at the conclusion of his CFL contract after the 2015 season. Breaux’s lobbying was deemed successful as Harris was eventually given a tryout, in which he received an offer that same day. This was also the first time Harris met former Saints scout and current Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot.

Harris saw his first ever defensive snaps in the NFL against the Falcons in relief for starting safety Jairus Byrd. Those would be the only snaps Harris took with the Saints.

While Harris finally caught his lucky break that he longed for, the former Saints safety tore his ACL during a Saints practice following their Week 5 bye week. Harris posted on his Instagram following his injury.

“These types of things happen in life and it’s not my job to question why, but to look at what the purpose is. Never once has God been wrong or timing been off. I’m determined to come back better than before”

After the season, Harris was let go before eventually returning to the Saints just to be let go again before the regular season came around. However, to continue the trend, Harris was quickly picked up by the Raiders where he was once again a prominent member on special teams.

It wasn’t until 2018, seven years after being undrafted, that Harris finally obtained quality playing time on defense. After playing a limited role the first three weeks of 2019, Harris was finally promoted to starting safety.

While his first game as starter saw him pull down a pick-six for 30 yards, Harris’ claim to fame came against the Chargers on Thursday night. The Raiders safety recorded two interceptions for 115 return yards while taking one back to the end zone, and broke up three passes. To date, those are the only interceptions of his NFL career.

After starting 12 of his 14 games played in 2020, the Raiders eventually decided not to bring back Harris but let him walk in free agency. The Falcons signed Harris to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million.

While there’s no knowing how Harris will fare under Dean Pees, the journeyman will undoubtedly bring heart, perseverance, grit and ultimately leadership to this Falcons’ defense.

Atlanta is a team in transition and this was something Harris acknowledged on Monday. But he doesn’t see this as a negative, more of an opputrunity.

“People use the word rebuilding and they take it in a negative sense. I hear rebuilding and I hear opportunity.”

With the Falcons parting ways with all three starting safeties, it’s very likely Harris becomes a day-one starter in Atlanta.

Related

Falcons offseason tracker: Atlanta adds speedy CB Fabian Moreau

Falcons agree to terms with free-agent CB Fabian Moreau

Ricardo Allen to sign 1-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

Should the Falcons draft Florida TE Kyle Pitts at pick No. 4?

2021 Falcons Mock Draft: Could Atlanta select a wide receiver?

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria all at sea for Benin qualifier

    Nigeria will travel by boat for this weekend's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benin after players raised concerns over the poor road network linking the neighbouring countries.

  • Woj: ‘Geography’ could lead JJ Redick to the Nets

    Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick could be headed to Brooklyn after a buyout.

  • Formula One Q&A: What lies ahead in the new season?

    Lewis Hamilton goes for an eighth world title and the Schumacher name returns to the F1 grid.

  • Exclusive: Max title would be Red Bull's best yet, says Horner

    Max Verstappen ending the record reign of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this year would rank as Red Bull's biggest achievement to date in Formula One, according to team boss Christian Horner. Mercedes have won every title since 2014 while Britain's Hamilton, who can become the first driver to win 100 races, is bidding for an unprecedented eighth crown. The 36-year-old and his team may be favourites based on past performance and stable rules but Red Bull stood out in testing as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen, best of the rest last year, has Hamilton in his sights.

  • T.Y. Hilton chose Colts despite bigger offer from other team

    The Ghost decided to stay despite a bigger offer elsewhere.

  • Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart at UGA: It’s like ‘two peas in a pod’

    The former South Carolina coach’s early role in Athens so far? Coaching the coaches.

  • NFL draft: WKU big man plans to be the next college-hoops-to-TE convert

    In a two-week cram session, Carson Williams is giving up basketball and trying to prep for the NFL — a sport he hasn't played since the eighth grade.

  • Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix betting preview: Lewis Hamilton doesn't enter as the favorite

    Hamilton is the No. 2 favorite behind Max Verstappen.

  • There's an unfamiliar feeling around the New England Patriots: desperation

    Bill Belichick turned his team into a winning machine by exploiting the NFL’s market inefficiencies. But he appears to have abandoned a winning formula Robert Kraft, left, and Bill Belichick have turned the Patriots into one of the 21st century’s great sports teams. Photograph: Adam Hunger/AP Bill Belichick’s response to the New England Patriots’ first losing season in two decades was always going to be bold. Maybe he would move up in the draft to grab his preferred quarterback. Perhaps he could engineer a trade for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, or Matthew Stafford. But this? Handing out more than $160m in free agency in order to conjure up a competitive roster? It feels antithetical to everything Belichick has practiced and preached over the course of the Patriots’ dynastic run. Winning is a drug. And the Patriots are addicts. “We’re not in the business to be in business,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Peter King’s Football Morning in America column this week. “We’re in this business to win”. Signing veteran players to big-time, free-agent contracts has long been fool’s gold. You only need your hands and a couple of toes to count the number of big-ticket signings that have really moved the championship needle. Sure, you can find excellent players. And yes, the best teams explore all three avenues – the draft, trades, and free agency – to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. But the key to roster construction is finding players at value. Penning, as the Patriots have done in recent weeks, a league-average player to a multi-year, free-agent contract way above the positional average does more harm than good (Hello, Nelson Agholor). Chucking money at the problem has never been Belichick’s way. Throughout his time in New England, he has waited for other teams to swamp the market with big checks before he hoovers up the afterthoughts. Daniel Snyder and Woody Johnson get to hold up the jerseys at press conferences; Robert Kraft gets to hold up the Lombardis at parades. “I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason,” Kraft acknowledged this week. “So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that.” You can find some Belichick-ian logic in the new method if you look hard enough. The master strategist is all about targeting inefficiencies in the market. With the salary cap sinking for the first time in more than 10 years, most teams were tight on cash. The Patriots, however, were swamped with money to hand out – the $69m in cap room they entered free agency with was the third-highest in the league. With little competition, Belichick could cherry-pick the players he wanted from the top of the market for the first time since he stepped foot in New England in 2000. By the time free agency is over, Belichick is expected to have handed out more than $170m in guaranteed money. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out, that’s more than Kraft paid for the team in 1994. It’s not that New England have never spent in free agency. But this time there is more than a whiff of desperation: there is a ton of talent among the new signees, but not much value. Even when adding big-money free agents in the past (Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore to name two), it was to supplement a roster that was built largely through the draft or with cheaper signings. And, except for the earliest years, Belichick was operating with certainty at the most valuable position on the field; he had Tom Brady at quarterback. Brady and the safety he provided are gone now, and the scattergun approach of this offseason is telling. For the first time since the midpoint of the Brady-Belichick partnership, the coach is using free agency to cover up a poor run of selections in the draft. Only 18 of the Patriots’ last 42 draft picks are still on the New England roster heading into 2021. A bulk of that, as expected, comes from the past two drafts. Only four players remain who were selected in the drafts between 2016-2018. To put that in context: there are as many Patriot draftees from those three drafts (four) on Miami’s current roster as there are on New England’s. Dig deeper and it gets worse. Of the 18 draft picks still on the roster, only six played more than 50% of their unit’s snaps in 2020: Isaiah Wynn, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Michael Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, and Deatrich Wise Jr. Of those six, two can be considered real difference-makers (Wynn and Onwenu), two as reliable starters (Winovich and Wise Jr) and two as solid depth/rotational options (Bentley and Dugger). Out of 42 picks, that’s an awful rate. To help hide the mess, Belichick decided to splurge on the veteran market. So far this offseason, the Patriots have added 13 players while re-signing a further eight. The signings cover each and every position group – including bringing back Cam Newton at quarterback rather than exploring other veteran options. There is a reason Belichick opted to spread the wealth: the team isn’t good enough. Last season’s 7-9 record was not just about iffy quarterback play, costly injuries, and Covid holdouts. The backbone of the roster was poor, and it was exposed. The fancy metrics paint a picture of a team more in line with those that finished with four or five wins rather than seven. Belichick’s response: I can’t solve this in-house; I’ll have to look outside. It’s not often a winning strategy. As Peter King highlighted in his column this week, here are the five teams that spent the most in free agency between 2017-2020 and their corresponding regular season record over that period: 1) Jacksonville, $494.1m, 22-42. 2) New York Jets, $463.0m, 18-46. 3) Buffalo, $457.1m, 38-26. 4) Detroit, $444.7m, 23-41. 5) Cleveland, $436.2m, 24-39-1. On the surface, it’s a who’s-who of the NFL’s joke franchises. The Bills stand out as the exception; the Brandon Beane-Sean McDermott axis has built what looks like a sustainable winner in Buffalo. The Browns have improved over that timeframe, too, although the team’s best moves have come in the draft rather than spending money on free agents. The core issue with the Patriots’ plan: they still have holes at the two most valuable positions in the sport – quarterback and cornerback. Either could be addressed in the upcoming draft, but it’s asking an awful lot of a rookie to walk into the building at the level needed to compete for a championship, and Belichick’s recent draft record isn’t exactly sparkling. There are times to spend. You can make a better case for the Giants’ recent spending spree than New England’s. However delusional it winds up being, David Gettleman, the Giants GM, believes he has a long-term quarterback in Daniel Jones. If ever there is a time to bet on a young quarterback, it’s in year three, when he is still on a rookie deal. You understand the strengths and weaknesses of your most important player. You’ve been able to add more youngsters through the draft. By year four, the Giants will need to decide whether to hand Jones his fifth-year option or a long-term deal. Best to give him all the toys possible in order to accurately make that evaluation. So it’s easier to build a path to reason for the Giants spending $68m in 36 hours. For the Patriots, it feels like a franchise chasing its tail. Like a team trying to pay its way out of past mistakes. But Belichick’s career is on the clock, too. He is 68. It wouldn’t be a stunner if he walked away at the end of next season or the season after that. Winning one more title is all that matters, not the health of the Patriots cap sheet in 2025. History tells us that spending a ton of money on mid-career players in March leads to nothing but disappointment. And then you remember that we’re talking about Bill Belichick, the most ruthless exploiter of market inefficiency in NFL history. Maybe – just maybe – he will outsmart the room one final time.

  • Three-goal third period gets Senators past Flames

    Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Nikita Zaitsev scored third-period goals as the host Ottawa Senators earned a 3-1 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Senators. Gustavsson, who is fourth on Ottawa's depth chart, has two career NHL starts and has won both of them.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Anthony Edwards dunking over competition

    After a 42-point performance in a win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards is a serious contender for the top rookie honor.

  • Robert Kraft says Patriots free agent spending spree is 'like investing in the stock market'

    Kraft says that the Patriots took advantage of a unique market.

  • Kyrie Irving to miss Nets' next 3 games due to 'family matter'

    The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta

    Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.

  • Reinvigorated Miesha Tate reveals UFC title ambitions: I know I have the style to beat Amanda Nunes

    Returning Miesha Tate is not just itching to compete, she wants to become UFC women's bantamweight champion again.

  • Russians in position to end pairs’ drought at figure skating worlds; U.S. best in years

    A young pairs' team from Russia is in position to win at the world figure skating championships, potentially ending an eight-year gold-medal drought.

  • Love and basketball: College hoops power couple competing in both men's, women's NCAA tournaments

    Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis and Texas A&M's Anna Dreimane, together since 2017, are both competing in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.

  • NBA trade rumors: Surprising new team enters Kyle Lowry sweepstakes with Sixers, Heat

    The Kyle Lowry trade market is going to dictate this year's NBA trade deadline, and things are getting spicy. By Adam Hermann

  • Report: Sean McVay routinely yelled at Jared Goff, grew frustrated with the QB

    According to ESPN, Sean McVay called out Jared Goff and felt he had to call every play perfectly for the QB.