The Dolphins closed out the week by signing one of their draft picks.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Ezukanma is the fourth and final member of the team’s draft class to sign his first NFL contract.

Ezukanma wrapped up a three-year run as a starter at Texas Tech with 48 catches for 706 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 138 yards and a pair of scores.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, Lynn Bowden, Cody Core, River Cracraft, and Braylon Sanders are also on the receiver depth chart in Miami.

Erik Ezukanma signs with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk