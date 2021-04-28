Erik Cernak with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Erik Cernak (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 04/27/2021
Usman put Masvidal's lights out.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. ''I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,'' said Lowry.
Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.
Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.
For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May
Jones stands apart from the other four QBs destined for Round 1 in a big way — he's not a scrambler. Can he succeed in a league that has put so much more emphasis on that?
Jake Paul won't be taking Daniel Cormier up on his challenge to fight MMA, but is more than happy to step into the boxing ring.
Will Penei Sewell be blocking for Tua Tagovailoa this season?
Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
One anonymous assistant general manager believes the Knicks will eventually need to trade rookie Obi Toppin.
Pittsburgh is making sure their keep their All-Pro safety.
It's first leg mission accomplished if Thomas Tuchel's goal for Chelsea in its UEFA Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid was an away advantage.
The Yankees traded Mike Tauchman to the Giants for lefty reliever Wandy Peralta.
Derrik Klassen drops his final first-round mock draft of the 2021 cycle. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.
Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/26/2021
While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.
Washington has plenty of interior offensive line depth after trading for Ereck Flowers. How will that impact what they do with the 19th pick?