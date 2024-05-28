Erik Bakich wants ’10th man’ atmosphere for Clemson Regional

Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich used his Monday gathering with reporters to issue a challenge to Tiger fans.

Bakich was asked (more than once) about a potential matchup with Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed at this week’s Clemson Regional — and the storylines of a Tigers-Commodores showdown at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Why? Because both Bakich and Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin were assistants under legendary Clemson coach Jack Leggett in 2002. The Tigers made the College World Series that year before Corbin became head coach at Vandy. Bakich followed Corbin to Nashville before being named head coach at Michigan in 2012.

Bakich led the Wolverines to the cusp of Omaha glory with a trip to the College World Series Finals in 2019 — against Corbin’s powerhouse Vanderbilt program. Vandy won a decisive Game 3 to capture the Commodores’ second national championship in five years.

But instead of focusing on any storylines involving himself and Corbin, Bakich used his meeting with reporters to send a message to Clemson fans.

“We just need the fans to show up and be loud. Let’s just focus on that, if we want to focus on something,” Bakich said rather curtly.

Clemson is the No. 6 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. As a top-eight national seed, they will have home-field advantage until the start of the College World Series, regardless of how long their postseason lasts.

The Tigers would host a Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, if they win a tough Regional draw that also includes Coastal Carolina and High Point.

“When the crowd is loud, and they stand up and clap with two outs and two strikes and they actually have synchronized chants and they cheer and they get into it and they’re actually an active participant in the game instead of a spectator, our guys absolutely feed off that,” Bakich said.

“That’s what we need the crowd to do. We need DKS to be filled with six- or seven thousand participants acting as if they’re the 10th man on the field. Not just showing up to watch a game. And if we can do that? Wow. I can’t wait to hear this place rocking.”

Clemson opens its regional against No. 4 seed High Point at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. The game can be seen on ACC Network.

“We certainly can’t overlook the first game, which is High Point,” Bakich said. “For us, this is the High Point Regional and that’s where our energy and focus will be is just on what do we need to do to get in the winners bracket?”

A full video of Bakich’s meeting with reporters is available from our friends at The Clemson Insider and can be seen below.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire