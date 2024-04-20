Erik Bakich shares injury update on Will Taylor

Clemson baseball head coach Erik Bakich met with the media after the Tigers’ 6-4 win over Pittsburgh Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and updated the injury status of one of the team’s top players.

According to Bakich, Taylor will miss the remainder of the Tigers’ regular season, which is a big loss for the program. There is a chance Taylor will be ready to get back to action by the end of May, but there are no guarantees.

It’s a broken bone in Taylor’s wrist that requires a procedure to hand the injury, which will happen on Tuesday. Hopefully, the procedure will be a clean success, and Taylor will return to the field sooner rather than later.

