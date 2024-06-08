Erik Bakich discusses Clemson’s loss to Florida in Super Regional

A seven-run fifth inning lifted the Florida Gators to a 10-7 victory over the Clemson Tigers in Game 1 of the Clemson Super Regional Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Florida (32-28) erupted for seven runs on four hits, three walks and an error to erase a 4-2 deficit en route to the victory.

Jac Caglianone hit a three-run homer as part of the fifth-inning onslaught, his 32nd of the season. The Gators also got run-scoring hits from Michael Robertson and Luke Heyman that inning.

Right-hander Brandon Neely closed things out with four scoreless innings in relief to put Clemson (44-15) in a win-or-go-home game Sunday when the two teams meet for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on ESPN. Right-hander Aidan Knaak will start for Clemson and face Caglianone.

After Saturday’s game, Clemson coach Erik Bakich and Alden Mathes met with reporters to discuss the loss. Here’s a video of everything the coach and Tigers’ leadoff hitter had to say.

