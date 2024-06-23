Erie & Pitt State Alum Brett Thompson Advances to Javelin Finals at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Courtesy: Derek Livingston

EUGENE, OR — Former Erie Red Devil and Pitt State alum Brett Thompson has advance to the finals of the Men’s Javelin Throws at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

The Top 12 competitors from the First Round advance to the finals and Thompson just made the cut finishing 12th.

He had a best throw of 69.86 meters (229-2) which came on his first attempt.

The finals for the Men’s Javelin will take place tomorrow night at 7:40 p.m.

