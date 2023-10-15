New Erie Otters goaltender Ben Gaudreau gets goal support in home win against Windsor

The Erie Otters’ new goaltender made 37 saves in his home debut.

They staked him to an early lead with two goals in a 33-second span.

They finished with seven by the final horn, a total they hadn’t reached since Dec. 3.

It was that kind of rare and successful night for the Otters, who dominated the Windsor Spitfires 7-1 Saturday at Erie Insurance Arena.

“At some points, it can be a little hard (as a goalie) with that lead,” Gaudreau said. “But let’s put it this way: I’ll take that way over being down 7-0.”

Gaudreau, 20, was as advertised during the first home start with his new Ontario Hockey League team. Erie acquired the former Hockey Canada junior gold medalist from the Sarnia Sting on Tuesday for veteran goalie Nolan Lalonde and three draft picks.

More: Slow start, goal differential leads Erie Otters to trade for overage goaltender

General Manager Dave Brown made the deal with the Otters off to a winless start after first four games. Erie hasn't competed in an OHL postseason since 2017.

Coincidence or not, Erie (2-3-1-0) went from being outscored 24-8 over those four games to winning its past two by a combined 10-3.

Gaudreau, in his Otters debut, stopped 30 shots when they defeated the host Niagara IceDogs 3-2 in overtime Thursday.

“It makes the game so much easier when your goalie bails you out and makes a few saves,” said Erie assistant Wes Wolfe. “All you have to do is watch and see how much confidence (Gaudreau) gives our guys. He’s come here exactly as billed.”

Gaudreau, an overage player, is conscious Brown and Butler expect him to be a leader for a relatively young roster.

“I want to show them how hard you’ve got to work to win,” Gaudreau said. “That was the M.O. of our first win. We had to put in the extra time and mileage (in overtime) to get it.”

Shutout spoiled

A goal by Windsor’s Aidan Castle midway through the third period denied Gaudreau his fourth career OHL shutout.

It also ruined the Otters’ bid for their first shutout victory at home since Dec. 16, 2017.

However, that’s all the Spitfires (1-6-0-0) could lean on en route to their fourth consecutive loss.

Forwards Kaleb Smith and Bruce McDonald were responsible for the goals on the back-to-back shots that gave Erie its 2-0 start midway through the first period. Smith converted a penalty shot against Windsor goalie Ian Michelone, while McDonald’s goal was the first of his two.

Erie’s special teams accounted for its final two scores. Spencer Sova scored during a power play and Anaheim Ducks draft pick Carey Terrance converted a 2-on-1 chance despite Erie being shorthanded.

Terrance’s goal gave the Otters a 7-0 lead in the final minute of the second period.

‘Need to emotionally reset’

While the Otters enjoyed their comfortable win, Wolfe reminded them to keep it in perspective.

“Told them this same thing the first weekend (of the season),” he said. “It’s never as good as you think, and it’s never as bad as you think. There were a lot of things we’d like to clean up from this game, especially in that third period when we gave (Windsor) way too many chances.”

“Good, bad or indifferent, we need to emotionally reset each game.”

Going by that mindset, the Otters only had a handful of hours to relish their rout.

Erie is back in action Sunday at Mississauga. Those teams met in their season-opening, home-and-home series.

The Otters return to Erie Insurance Arena for Saturday and Oct. 22 games against Sarnia and Niagara, respectively.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @ETNcopper.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie Otters goalie Ben Gaudreau wins home debut with new OHL team