Erie County approves Bills new stadium, construct to begin ‘immediately’

The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium is officially en route.

The Erie County Legislature has approved to $1.54 billion construction of a new venue for the team. The 11-member board unanimously approved the stadium on Thursday.

Following the update, the team posted to their website that construction on the facility is set to begin “immediately.” Erie County’s approval was the final hurdle needed.

“We want to thank Governor Hochul, the County Executive and all of our public partners for bringing this process to a successful conclusion,” Bills Executive Vice President & COO, Ron Raccuia, said via news released. “All of the legal agreements and public-private partnerships with the county and the state are signed. There are no more documents. All the focus is now on construction and the opening of the stadium, which will start immediately.”

An agreement was previously struck between the team, county and New York State, but the final touches are now complete. The venue is set to be opened by the 2026 NFL season and will be built across the street from the Bills’ current home at Highmark Stadium.

In March, the price tag for the stadium increased from $1.4B to $1.54B. However, in the initial agreement between the three sides, it was stated that any increases would be covered by the football club. Taxpayer input remains at $850 million.

Since last fall, renderings for the new facility have been released. Check back at Bills Wire throughout the construction process for the latest updates on the team’s new home.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire