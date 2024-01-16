Erick All thanks former Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz in NFL draft declaration

Erick All announced on Monday night that he is foregoing his final collegiate season and instead declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Even in just seven games with the Iowa Hawkeyes, All demonstrated the traits that might make him the next impact name in a long line of talented tight ends flocking to the NFL from Iowa City.

All’s season came to an early end with a torn ACL in Iowa’s 15-6 win at Wisconsin, but the 6-foot-5, 250 pound tight end still finished with Iowa team highs in receiving yards (299) and touchdown grabs (3). The Fairfield, Ohio, native reeled in 21 catches in 2023.

Across his five-year career at Michigan and Iowa, All tallied 75 catches, 864 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. All appeared in 40 games and started 19.

As All moves on to his professional future, he leaves behind an Iowa program that is still searching for its next offensive coordinator and a more explosive future on that side of the football.

Despite all of the criticism locally and nationally over the past several seasons, one common thread was Iowa’s ability to band together as a team, support one another publicly and find ways to win games in spite of an offense that consistently ranked as one of the nation’s worst units.

All’s time in the black and gold is coming to a close, but he made sure to demonstrate that Hawkeye synergy one final time. All thanked a series of Michigan and Iowa coaches in his farewell note and that included a heartfelt thank you to former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

“Coach Brian Ferentz, you taught me a new side of the game I really didn’t know I had. You taught me, in only 1 year of playing for you, how to play free and that there’s so many other ways to play the game. Yes, go out there every weekend and play tough smart and physical but also don’t forget to remember the bigger picture don’t forget why you strap up and go out there each week.

“Playing for you Coach made it easier to play some of the greatest games I have ever played, and it was simply because of you just being the coach you are and not letting all the noise from the world change that. Love you Coach and wish we had more time together,” All wrote of Brian Ferentz in his announcement on X.

All also individually thanked Iowa tight ends and fullbacks coach Abdul Hodge, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa tight end Luke Lachey.

“Coach Hodge, you pushed me EVERY DAY you didn’t care if I had been there for 5 years, 2 years, or even a month. You made sure that I had everything perfected and took time away from your day and family to meet with me anytime I needed anything or had any questions. Thank you so much for welcoming me into the T backs room! I’m gonna miss that room a lot. Thank you coach for just being real & yourself every day.

“Coach Ferentz, thank you so much for allowing me to be a Hawkeye. You have taught me so much about A LOT of things and just listening to you talk and address the team was some of my favorite times being in Iowa City. I don’t know if I ever met someone who loves the game as much as you. I am forever grateful to have played for you. I know you will forever be in my corner without any doubt in the world. Thank you so much coach,” All wrote to coach Hodge and coach Kirk Ferentz.

He also clearly was impacted by his relationship with Hawkeye tight end Luke Lachey.

“Last and most certainly not least, my man Luke Lachey, what a guy! Probably the best guy I know. Everyday he’s the same person and doesn’t care at all to just be himself. The nicest guy ever but does not care to hold you accountable, and that’s all you can ask for in a friend. When I got hurt this year Luke was the very first person to approach me to make sure I was doing okay…

“Luke big dawg I love you bro and forever will thank you for all the talks and laughs we had bro. Glad to meet and play with you man,” All wrote to Lachey.

The 2024 NFL draft takes place April 25-27 from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich.

