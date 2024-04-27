Erick All selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft

Tight End U adds another alumnus to its illustrious resume. Tight end Erick All is heading to the NFL, becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal! The Bengals selected All with the 115th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

All enters the league after a short stint with the Iowa Hawkeyes in which he played seven games before missing the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Despite only playing in seven games, he still managed to lead the Hawkeyes in receiving yards with 299 and in receiving touchdowns with three.

WITH THE 115TH PICK ➡️ TE ERICK ALL

The Fairfield kid returns to Ohio!

All’s career-best year came in 2021 as a member of the Michigan Wolverines where he racked up 437 receiving yards and two touchdowns as the starting tight end.

Talent has never been the question for All. The 6-foot-4, 252 pound tight end boasts great size and receiving ability.

Staying on the field has been a struggle for the Fairfield, Ohio, native. He only played in three games with Michigan the year prior due to injury. He reportedly underwent “life-changing spinal surgery” in 2022, and then most recently tore his ACL this past year.

You can rarely go wrong with Iowa tight ends. The big question with All will be health. Underwent "life-changing spinal surgery," in 2022, according to @dpbrugler. Then tore his ACL last season. But yes, if healthy, he looks the part. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 27, 2024

All didn’t have to wait too long into day three to hear his name called, going early in the fourth round. In a tight end class that was pretty questionable outside of Georgia‘s Brock Bowers, many viewed All as a high-upside sleeper. The injury history is certainly concerning, especially in a physical position, but the talent is undeniable.

The Bengals are searching for secondary receiving help to complement star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Tee Higgins is still there, but for how long? They’ve made some moves in recent years to try bringing in some receiving help, including drafting Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton this year and former Iowa receiver Charlie Jones last year in the fourth round.

At tight end, they brought in former Miami Dolphin and New England Patriot Mike Gesicki on a one-year deal. With help needed for the future, could Erick All work his way into a contributing role with the Cincinnati Bengals?

It’s an intriguing fit on a potential Super Bowl-caliber contender.

