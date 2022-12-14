Erick All makes transfer decision with new commitment

Things ended abruptly for former Michigan football tight end Erick All in Ann Arbor.

He had a back injury he tried to work through, but after one game, he was unable to play and had season-ending surgery. After the regular season came to a close, he surprised many by announcing that he was ending his time as a Wolverine and would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Now we know where All is heading. And it’s a team that Michigan could potentially see in the future.

All took to Twitter to announce that he’s joining former Wolverines QB Cade McNamara in Iowa City, as he has also pledged to the Hawkeyes.

All has two years of eligibility remaining, though he’s expected to be a high-end NFL draft pick once he does decide to declare. Given Iowa’s penchant for tight end use, it makes total sense that it would be his destination of choice. Iowa is not on the schedule at the moment, but the Wolverines and Hawkeyes could always meet in next year’s Big Ten Championship game.

He was also considering Notre Dame as a potential landing spot.

