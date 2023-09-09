Erica Wheeler scores and draws the foul

The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Let's break down every angle to help you put together a Week 1 NFL teaser.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
A lack of commitment and continuity once again thwarts the Americans’ quest for gold in a loss to Germany in the World Cup semis.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
Is Josh Allen’s relationship with Stefon Diggs going to require more maintenance? Could Patrick Mahomes elevate the offense if Travis Kelce’s knee injury lingers?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives you the keys to winning DFS in Week 1.
The Tigers didn't punt on any of their six second-half drives yet failed to score a single point.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.
The former All-Star might have sustained the concussion all the way back in May.