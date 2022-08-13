Erica Wheeler with an And One vs. New York Liberty

Associated Press

Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. There are only two games left in the regular season for the Lynx, who've leaned hard on Fowles and her commanding 6-foot-6 presence in the post for eight of her 15 years in the league.