Erica Wheeler with an And One vs. New York Liberty
Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 08/12/2022
Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 08/12/2022
Several Facebook users have been misled by a video that shows a burning wheat field in Michigan.
Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with a First Basket of The Game vs. New York Liberty, 08/12/2022
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and four others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA
The first-year head coach overhauled the WNBA-leading offense and has the Aces poised for a playoffs breakthrough.
The Mystics close the 2022 regular season by hosting the Indiana Fever.
The Las Vegas Aces moved to the top of the NBA standings after beating the Chicago Sky.
Plenty of Americans don't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.
Washington will be either the fourth seed or the fifth seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs and their opponent will be the Storm.
The Sparks will miss the postseason for second straight season after the 93-69 blowout loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.
The road to earning one of the two spots will be more challenging with two WNBA playoff-bound teams coming to Footprint Center on Friday and Sunday.
Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. There are only two games left in the regular season for the Lynx, who've leaned hard on Fowles and her commanding 6-foot-6 presence in the post for eight of her 15 years in the league.
It has been a brutal season for the Mercury.
As Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles gets ready to play her final WNBA regular season game, WNBA players reminisced about their favorite memories with the 15-year veteran.
Alyssa Thomas grabs 18 points with 9 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 93-69.
Sylvia Fowles grabs 16 points to help the Lynx defeat the Mercury on Wednesday night.
Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss Phoenix's final two regular-season games due to personal reasons, putting the Mercury's playoff bid in jeopardy. Diggins-Smith has missed the past two games and the team announced Thursday she would not play against Dallas and Chicago this week. Diggins-Smith leads the Mercury with 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game as they try to secure one of the final two WNBA playoff spots.
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/10/2022
There's plenty to enjoy and get excited about with preseason games--just not the final score.
“Richmond Raceway might be Denny Hamlin‘s hometown track but it‘s currently owned by Martin Truex Jr.,” I wrote in a preview of Martin Truex Jr.‘s featured matchup against Kyle Larson in the Toyota Owners 400. Five days later, Hamlin reacquired America‘s Premier Short Track, signing a 4-month lease-purchase agreement by flipping a horror script into […]
The NFL reportedly plans to add a day-after-Thanksgiving game to its slate within the next couple of seasons.