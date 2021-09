The Guardian

The world No 1 has endured a fraught relationship with the New York crowds. But he won them over on Sunday as his grand slam bid fell short Novak Djokovic salutes the crowd after his loss to Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP It was perhaps inevitable that Novak Djokovic’s frosty relations with the US Open crowd would at some point thaw. That he would one day receive the appreciation he has so often been denied in New York. That resolution finally came on Sunday evening in an unexpec