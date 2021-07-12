Erica Wheeler with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx

Esquire

In a penalty shootout that had every soccer fan on the edge of their seat, Italy clinched a victory over England on Sunday to win the European soccer championship. The final score was 3-2 and came after the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked a shot by the young Bukayo Saka from England, capping a game that featured incredible highs and lows for both teams. England hasn’t won a major title since the 1966 World Cup.