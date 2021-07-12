Erica Wheeler with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx
Erica Wheeler (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/11/2021
Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx) with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/11/2021
Pablo López strikes out nine consecutive batters to start the game, plus Jose Altuve hits a walk-oof home run on this edition of FastCast
P.J. Tucker (Milwaukee Bucks) with an assist vs the Phoenix Suns, 07/11/2021
Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968.
Giannis Antetokounmpo powered Milwaukee to a crucial 120-100 victory over Phoenix on Sunday in the NBA Finals, reviving the Bucks' chances to win their first title in 50 years.
The English Football Association issued a statement condemning racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's European Championship final loss to Italy in London on Sunday.Driving the news: London's Metropolitan Police said late Sunday it's launching an investigation into "offensive and racist" online posts, which targeted 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, 23-year-old Marcus Rashford and 21-year-old Jadon Sancho.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.All
Italy broke the hearts of England as it came away with the UEFA Euro 2020 trophy in London.
Giannis Antetokounmpo sprinted the floor. He crashed the offensive glass. He spun. He Eurostepped. He forced his way through the post.
England's Football Association released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.
In a penalty shootout that had every soccer fan on the edge of their seat, Italy clinched a victory over England on Sunday to win the European soccer championship. The final score was 3-2 and came after the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked a shot by the young Bukayo Saka from England, capping a game that featured incredible highs and lows for both teams. England hasn’t won a major title since the 1966 World Cup.
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
After a nasty injury, things got even uglier on the microphone inside the cage at the conclusion of UFC 264.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
That's one way to end a trilogy.
