Erica Wheeler with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings

Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 07/30/2022
After years of dwindling production, ironmongers worldwide are gearing up for the new Cold War - re-energised by the fight in Ukraine.
Former President Donald Trump is facing legal exposure on multiple fronts, including a civil lawsuit filed by 8 Capitol police officers who defended the Capitol during the January 6th riot. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why 76-year-old Donald Trump is likely to be a defendant for the rest of his life.
Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 32nd homer and Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies built a large lead and then held on for an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. Schwarber’s three-run shot to right-center field off Zach Thompson in the sixth inning gave the Phillies a 7-0 lead. In the seventh, rookie Cal Mitchell ended Wheeler’s shutout bid with a two-run homer.
Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/30/2022
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin said he had barely driven out of Pocono Raceway infield tunnel late Sunday when he found out that his first-finishing No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had been disqualified. The text came from crew chief Chris Gabehart, who kept watch over the team’s car as it passed through the post-race […]
The Sooners are now trending for Colton Vasek.
Coach Kyle Shanahan says keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers' roster is a business decision.
Lausanne quarterback Brock Glenn, who had several Power 5 offers, commits to Ohio State football
Across the couture runways, designers displayed lightness through myriad sheer fashions, setting an elevated, sensual and ethereal mood.
A fast-moving fire has damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops, but authorities say no injuries have been reported.
Shark sightings in the waters off of Cape Cod and down the East Coast have swelled this week. Officials have implemented beach closures and increased surveillance.
While the West sees the Ukraine conflict as a turning point in global history, Chinese observers see it as more proof of the coming post-American world.
The woman fled after the incident and was arrested in Gulfport.
Led by Paolo Banchero, the top two picks in the NBA draft put on a show in the annual Crawsover Pro-Am on Saturday.
Stein said that the Lakers may potentially engage the Knicks in a deal for Julius Randle if the Knicks successfully trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Stein added that the Lakers would not mind taking on the long-term money that Randle is ...
If you are in your 50s or older and not enjoying the Saudi rebel circuit with its 54-hole, shotgun-start format - not to mention the music, wacky team names and YouTube coverage - then Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf’s production guru are not at all concerned. Because you are part of the “horrendous truth about golf”.
And where do the Boston Celtics fit into that assessment?
Here are the best tweets from Saturday related to Chet Holmgren's great game.
Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. “Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.