Erica Wheeler with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Erica Wheeler (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/30/2021
Erica Wheeler (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/30/2021
The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident
"Why are they putting the athletes in so much danger?"View Entire Post ›
The Yankees scored seven runs in the first inning, but the Los Angeles Angels scored seven in the ninth for a stunning 11-8 win at Yankee Stadium.
Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.
Just how bad was umpire Angel Hernandez in the Giants' loss to the Dodgers? Let's break it down.
Larry Bird was one of the NBA's great trash-talkers, and Jamal Mashburn recalled a time that Rodney Rogers found out the hard way during a Team USA scrimmage in 1992.
The Los Angeles Clippers season ended on Wednesday after a tough series against the Phoenix Suns. After coming back to win two consecutive series down 0-2, they didn't have enough juice to pull off a third. While a championship was the ultimate ...
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It's the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record - and Nageotte's visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
All the Angels had to do was log onto Aaron Boone’s pregame media Zoom. The game plan was right there.
Most of the 2021 draft picks have signed their rookie contracts, and many contracts were signed fairly quickly after the seventh round ended. In the first round, 75 percent of the selections have agreed to terms. That said, eighty percent of the first-round quarterbacks have not signed. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick [more]
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon looks back at the Phoenix Suns' road to their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years.
The injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo is a devastating blow to the Bucks, who were favored to win the NBA title for the first time since 1974.
Steph Curry and Bradley Beal together? The Warriors practically would be unguardable.
Larry Bird taught a team of college all-stars that they should never talk trash to the "Dream Team"
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Indiana Pacers.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Kik Hernndez made one of the finest plays you'll see all year during Wednesday night's game vs. the Kansas City Royals.
Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation's top stock car series at the end of this season. “I'm not out of racing, I'm just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said.
After his performance this past season, is anyone lining up to pay him that?
The NFL player said he thought he was athletic until dating Biles, adding that "it's motivating" to be with someone "at the pinnacle of their sport."
LONDON (Reuters) -A day after sister Serena endured a heart-breaking Wimbledon exit after suffering an injury in the first round, Venus Williams also bowed out of the singles on Wednesday. Venus, aged 41 and playing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, pushed Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur hard in the opening set but eventually succumbed to a 7-5 6-0 defeat. It is the first time at least one of the American sisters has failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Serena made her debut at the tournament in 1998.