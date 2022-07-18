Erica Wheeler with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Dustin Johnson held off a final-day charge from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to claim the spoils and secure his first win of the season, emerging triumphant from a dramatic final round as the world’s best went toe-to-toe on the grandest course of all. As we know, this is not what happened at the 150th Open Championship. This is what happened at the LIV Golf Open Championship.
Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn't one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn't help himself Sunday afternoon.
The question seemed inevitable and yet Cameron Smith acted miffed that he was asked.
The future looks a bit brighter in Baltimore with Jackson Holliday kicking off the 2022 MLB draft. Follow along for every pick in Round 1.
On the 10th tee, with the wind at his back and his fate in his hands, Cameron Smith decided that he was not going to die wondering. What followed, over the next two hours, was quite possibly the finest back nine in the history of major championships. A quintuple of birdies, coupled with an icily-composed putt around the rim of the Road Hole bunker, constituted a devastating salvo to which Rory McIlroy had no answer.
The 2022 MLB Draft is underway in Los Angeles. Keep track of all the selections made in the first round here.
The Manning brothers, to the surprise of many, purchased the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, featuring the best balcony in sports along the Old Course.
Here's how Bowerman Track Club member Karissa Schweizer and others finished in the women's 10,000 meter final at the World Athletics Championships.
If the Browns are likely to pursue a backup QB if Watson has a long suspension, the list of potentially available players is uninspiring:
The Open - full leaderboard McIlroy makes solid start to lead by two at the turn Smith fires five successive birdies to charge into lead Aussie birdies the 18th to secure victory at St Andrews
The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday night in Los Angeles with the first two rounds along with competitive rounds A and B and compensation picks.
When it comes to a trade for Juan Soto, the Giants are one of the most likely teams to land him according to rankings released by CBS Sports.
Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski engaged in a wild, fender-scraping show of displeasure and retaliation during a mid-race caution period Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After the yellow flag flew on Lap 163 for Kyle Busch‘s solo spin in the Ambetter 301, both Dillon and Keselowski left pit road in close quarters. Dillon‘s No. […]
Sergio García, the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points-scorer, will rule himself out of playing for Europe again by quitting the DP World Tour.
Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts. So with the Vikings changing coaches but not quarterbacks, Leber has some opinions about how things may go for the team, and for Kirk Cousins. “I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really [more]
Jonas Vingegaard kept hold of the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday but only after surviving a fall and losing two key Jumbo-Visma teammates to injury which weakened his defences in a tense struggle for the title with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
Christopher Bell got his first win of the season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Here's what Bell and other drivers had to say about the race.
See the top Twitter reactions to Lauren Murphy's win over a bloodied Miesha Tate at UFC on ABC 3.
L.A. could instead opt to deal Westbrook in a different deal, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz could be a possible partner in such a trade. "If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland ...
The Miami Heat are looking to acquire assets to use in a Kevin Durant trade.