Erica Wheeler with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Memphis GrizzliesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/06/2022
Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/06/2022
Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining stake in the Golden State Warriors, the billionaire venture capitalist and SPAC proponent said on Twitter today. The Social Capital founder said he sold an initial tranche in December and his remaining equity last week. In December, Sportico reported that Arctos increased its stake in the Warriors to 13% […]
Otto Porter Jr. depicted why he chose to sign with the Toronto Raptors over reuniting with the reigning NBA champion Warriors.
Robert Crimo has been arrested by police after six people were shot dead in the latest US mass shooting
Grambling State University announced Tuesday the termination of of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after internal investigation.
Browns finally trade former No. 1 pick, and Baker Mayfield's arrival in Carolina provides a path for a team desperate to find an answer behind center.
Simon Clarke, 35, wins first Tour stage of his career Wout van Aert retains yellow jersey on chaotic day Tadej Pogacar cements position as favourite Primoz Roglic loses over 2mins on Pogacar Three Britons in top 10 of overall standings
Rodriguez signed with the Tigers last offseason.
Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats have landed the state’s top football recruit
Notre Dame to the SEC? ACC? Big 12? What is the one way the Pac-12 can survive? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde spoke to the power brokers in college football over the weekend and give you the latest on conference realignment. What is the very next move? We also have two wild stories to cap the podcast... one involving a Florida man spending time in jail for murdering a neighbor's chicken.
Are there any suitors left for Jimmy Garoppolo?
The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired a future first round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Kemba Walker and the draft rights to center Jalen Duren. Source: New York Knicks @ NBA.com What's the buzz on Twitter? ...
A great catch and poor base running by the White Sox led to a historic play.
A mock trade has the Brooklyn Nets sending Kevin Durant to the Denver Nuggets in a 3-team deal.
Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
Kendrick Perkins gave what might be one of the most fascinating takes on the Kevin Durant trade rumors since the Nets star's request became public last week.
The mother of the suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.
Who is on your Top 5?
Multiple reports indicate that the Big 12 is meeting with representatives of four Pac-12 schools to discuss bringing them aboard.
The New York Yankees are cruising, but Aaron Judge's contract situation looms large. What Hal Steinbrenner had to say about his team and star player.
The biggest winner won't be known until the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving scenarios play out. But there are some early winners/losers in NBA free agency.