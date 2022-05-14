Erica Wheeler with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/13/2022
Dillon Brooks continues to be public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation.
The Warriors series against the Memphis Grizzlies is over, but the trash talk between the players involved is still going strong.
Golden State made the right adjustments for Game 6 and finished off Memphis with a 110-96 win to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Game 6 Klay is back, y'all.
Age is just a number, right? Dillon Brooks doesn't think so.
Steve Stricker holds the lead but John Daly won't be around for the weekend at the PGA Tour Champions major.
Richard Jefferson poked fun at Steph Curry after the point guard shuffle-stepped before sinking a 3-pointer on Friday.
Kevon Looney played the game of his life as the Warriors closed out the Grizzlies on Friday night.
Klay Thompson came up clutch once again in a Game 6, and the Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals with a 110-96 win over the Grizzlies.
The Warriors found a way to hold off the Grizzlies in Game 6, punching their ticket to the Western Conference finals.
In the Bellator 281 co-main event, Fabian Edwards snatched Lyoto Machida's consciousness – and also the biggest win of his career to date.
This time, the Boston Celtics did not give it away.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
Now, this is what we call a starting lineup. Sports Illustrated’s 2022 swimsuit issue may not hit stands until May […] The post WNBA stars stun in 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue appeared first on TheGrio.
Stephen A. Smith applauds Nets GM Sean Marks for calling out Kyrie Irving.
It took time for Draymond Green to realize how young Jonathan Kuminga is.
Next up on the Warriors schedule: Either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks, depending on the winner of that best-of-seven series, which remains in the balance.
The annual Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid athletes in the world is populated by men. Its 2022 list shows […] The post Only men are 10 best-paid athletes. Lebron James is No. 2; see where Kevin Durant and Steph Curry landed appeared first on TheGrio.
Klay Thompson put on a show in the first half against the Grizzlies on Friday night.
Phil Jackson has suggested that the Lakers part ways with their franchise player.