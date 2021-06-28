Erica Wheeler with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Erica Wheeler (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/27/2021
NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.
Two factors could push Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard out of Portland, according to a report Sunday by Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.
If Damian Lillard indeed forces his way out of Portland and into the Eastern Conference, that would knock one of the West's top teams down a peg.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
ESPN's Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks suggest a few trades for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Damian Lillard reportedly might force his way out of Portland, but it's doubtful the Blazers would trade him to the Warriors.
Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/27/2021
"Like I said, that's really the only teammate that really push me. Like big bro type push."
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the Golden State Warriors will make a push for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Reports from top-4 teams in the NBA draft include the Pistons mulling options, the Rockets not ruling out a trade and the Cavs shopping Collin Sexton.
In the latest mock draft from Cody Taylor of USA TODAY's Rookie Wire, the Warriors landed Baylor's Davion Mitchell at No. 7 overall.
The Detroit Pistons have to pick Cade Cunnginham at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft next month, right?
Four takeaways from the Clippers' Game 4 loss to Phoenix that has them one game from elimination, or still three wins from advancing to NBA Finals.
Head coaching hires are expected to increase in pace this week, which could affect the Los Angeles Lakers staff.
Penny Hardaway is a Magic legend.
The two bigs have settled on the number they'll rep for the coming season.
The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead over the Clippers partly because of Deandre Ayton’s season-long improvement with his consistent play and preparation.
Rumors linking Ben Simmons to the Warriors continue to percolate, but this poll indicates Dubs fans aren't chomping at the bit to acquire the All-Star.
PHOENIX (AP) Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals and are one win from a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.
With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.