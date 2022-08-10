Erica Wheeler (17 points) Highlights vs. Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta DreamLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Erica Wheeler grabs 17 points as the Dream fall short to the Aces on Tuesday night.
Erica Wheeler grabs 17 points as the Dream fall short to the Aces on Tuesday night.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
Shohei Ohtani withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Giants announced a tentative list of players and coaches who will be back for Saturday's 2012 reunion, but some big names weren't on it.
Olympic gymnastics champ Suni Lee flipped head-over-heels as she threw the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays game.
The reaction was just as incredible as the dunk itself.
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to the story that he left the team group chat after his teammates asked if he was going to play.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom gives new details on Chris Sale's bike accident that resulted in a fractured wrist and season-ending surgery.
Former Detroit Pistons defensive ace Tayshaun Prince broke down how he guarded two of the game's all-time greats.
Several teams will not live up to their billing after being ranked in the preseason poll. Here are the five teams that are the most overrated.
On different occasions in golf's summer of discontent, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy delivered key messages that illustrate what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong. McIlroy was asked at the U.S. Open if he had lost respect for players in their prime years who were taking guaranteed cash from Saudi-funded LIV Golf, with its 54-hole events and 48-man fields, no cut and not much of an audience. “I don’t understand for the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are, too,” McIlroy said.
A California dermatologist has been arrested for poisoning her husband—after the man set up a video camera that allegedly recorded her attempting to poison him. "He first started noticing something was wrong in March or April, and when he had further testing done, he began to have pretty significant symptoms," said the man's lawyer. "That's when he started to equate the chemical tastes to the symptoms he was experiencing." Read on to find out more about this case that seems ripped from the write
What's next for the Pac-12 Conference in college expansion and realignment? Check out our updates on the conference.
Yep, the NFL will be throwing the book at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell met with reporters in connection with the meeting held specifically for approving the sale of the Broncos. Goodell, who appointed Peter Harvey to handle the appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Watson by Judge Sue L. [more]
Irving and Durant remain very tight, if one is unhappy then both are unhappy.
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
With Serena Williams retiring soon, we look at where her Grand Slam titles and accolades rank her among all-time tennis greats.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
These four running backs meet certain characteristics that make them candidates for a big fantasy breakout in 2022.
Players may have already been paid the money they're supposed to be competing for.
Sydney McLaughlin ran another historic 400m hurdles time in what she said was her last race of the track and field season.