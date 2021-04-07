Eric Wilson’s contract with Eagles will pay him $3.25 million in 2021

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles added a talented linebacker to the roster on Wednesday, inking Vikings’ stud tackler Eric Wilson to a one-year deal.

In 2020, Wilson started 15 games, logging a team-high 118 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his first season as a starter.

The 6-1, 230 pound Wilson has 234 career tackles.

