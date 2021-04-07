Eric Wilson’s contract with Eagles will pay him $3.25 million in 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
#Eagles are signing former #Vikings LB Eric Wilson, sources say. One-year deal worth up to $3.25 million. Wilson heads to Philly after registering 122 tackles and three INTs for Minnesota last year.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles added a talented linebacker to the roster on Wednesday, inking Vikings’ stud tackler Eric Wilson to a one-year deal.
In 2020, Wilson started 15 games, logging a team-high 118 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his first season as a starter.
The 6-1, 230 pound Wilson has 234 career tackles.
List
Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1
Related
Philadelphia Eagles re-sign RB Jordan Howard to a one-year deal
Eagles agree to 1-year deal with former Vikings LB Eric Wilson
Former Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld signs deal with the 49ers
Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade