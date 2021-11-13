Eric Williams Jr. on No. 13 Oregon's victory over SMU: 'Good to keep them contained'
Pac-12 Networks’ Jordan Kent and PJ Carlesimo speak with student-athlete Eric Williams Jr. following No. 13 Oregon men's basketball 86-63 victory against SMU on Friday, Nov. 12 in Eugene. Eric Williams Jr. finishes with a team-high 19 points and five rebounds against the Mustangs to help the Ducks improve to 2-0 overall this season. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.