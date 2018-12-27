Eric Weddle is a win away from a $1 million bonus

Baltimore Ravens star safety Eric Weddle badly wants to make the playoffs for the fifth time in his 12-year career because of his competitive streak. Beyond the chance for his first Super Bowl, Weddle will also come away $1 million richer.

Thanks to a special clause in his contract, Weddle would come away with the bonus any season he makes the Pro Bowl while the Ravens make the playoffs. And after being named to his sixth Pro Bowl last week, he’s halfway there.

Now he just needs a win over the Cleveland Browns or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he’ll be seven figures richer.

A chance at redemption for Weddle

Weddle has had the Pro Bowl-playoff bonus in his contract all three years he has been with the Ravens, but there wasn’t much of a chance of the payout happening with Baltimore finishing 8-8 in 2016, two games out of the playoffs. He got maddeningly close in 2017.

The Ravens needed a Week 17 win over the Bengals to make the playoffs last year and were in good position, up 27-24 with less than a minute to go. However, Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12 for a 49-yard touchdown, which effectively squashed the Ravens’ playoff hopes and Weddle’s chances at the bonus.

“I would trade one million bucks for a chance at the playoffs any second,” Weddle said, via ESPN. “That’s just where I’m at. It’s not that I don’t appreciate money or how much money it is, but that’s not my incentive to try to go to win.”

That may be easy for Weddle to say, considering he has earned over $63 million in his career.

Here’s the good news: he can have his cake and eat it too with a win, and FiveThirtyEight gives him an 84 percent chance.

At 33, Weddle is still playing well

While Weddle does not have an interception for just the second season in his long career, he has been among the better safeties in football. Weddle has a career-high four quarterback hits, and his 54 solo tackles are his most since 2015. Meanwhile, his 67 total tackles are third-most on one of the fiercest defenses in the league.

Baltimore ranks first in total defense (284.1 yards per game) while remaining in the top five for passing (198.9 yards, 4th) and rushing (85.1 yards, 3rd). The Ravens are also first in scoring defense at just 17.5 points per game.

Weddle has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons in Baltimore and also made it in 2011, 2014 and 2016. His six Pro Bowls are tied for the 21st-most among active players and only Julius Peppers (9), Patrick Peterson (8), Geno Atkins (7), Von Miller (7) and Terrell Suggs (7) have more among defensive players.

