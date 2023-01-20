Eric Weddle has wildest Bengals vs. Bills playoff prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to have plenty of believers going into Sunday’s divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills despite sitting as underdogs.

Former pro Eric Weddle isn’t one of them, as noted by his appearance on the “Up & Adams” show.

Weddle, who lined up against the Bengals in the Super Bowl as a member of the Rams last year and spent stretches of his career with the Chargers and Ravens, says the Bengals were outplayed last week and won’t have a shot on Sunday:

“They got zero chance against the Bills. They can’t protect Joe. They can’t protect him. They’re playing without any linemen…How do you manufacture not turning the ball over…they’re just down too many guys.”

Weddle did say the Bengals are the AFC champs, battle-tested and had big praise for Joe Burrow. But he simply sees it as an impossibility because the adjusted gameplan just won’t work against a strong Bills defense.

What’s interesting about the offensive line conversation for the Bengals is that missing three of their five starters leaves them pretty much in the same spot as last year when they made the run to the Super Bowl. Jackson Carman at left tackle, Max Scharping at right guard and Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle isn’t ideal, but an elite quarterback and defense took them far one year ago.

Still, the game will indeed come down to whether the adjusted offensive gameplan to compensate for the line can keep up with Josh Allen. If so, the Bengals have a real shot at making the AFC title game again.

Eric Weddle shares his thoughts on why the Bengals have “zero chance against the Bills”. ⬇️ 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @weddlesbeard pic.twitter.com/Exdc6weVF5 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 19, 2023

List

National reactions: Bengals vs. Bills causes big debates after playoff struggles

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire