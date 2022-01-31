Tight end George Kittle‘s touchdown in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game put the 49ers up 17-7 and inspired a sideline meeting for the Rams defense.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald held the floor during that meeting and delivered a message to his teammates. That message was that it was time for them to step up and make sure that the Rams didn’t see their season come to an end with a seventh straight loss to their divisional rivals.

That message was received. The 49ers punted twice as the Rams rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter and then Donald provided the pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo‘s interception with just over a minute to go in the game. That turnover set up Matt Gay‘s game-winning field goal and safety Eric Weddle credited Donald with pushing the team to victory.

“We were down and out,” Weddle said, via Jim Trotter of NFL Media. “AD rallied us. He asked us to give more. He said to let us be the reason we win this game. We knew what it meant to him.”

Donald said last week that a Super Bowl title is the one thing missing from his list of accomplishments in the NFL. He’s a step closer to checking that box and the final minutes of Sunday’s win showed the impact he can have on finishing the job.

Eric Weddle: We were down and out, Aaron Donald rallied us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk