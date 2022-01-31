Eric Weddle went from retired to Rams’ leading tackler in NFC title game

When the Rams signed Eric Weddle out of retirement before their playoff game against the Cardinals, he was expected to be a role player in the secondary. It was crazy to think he would be a starter after retiring two years ago, but Weddle has played a pivotal role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run.

He was eased into things in the wild-card round, playing 19 snaps in his first game back. Against the Buccaneers, he played 61 snaps, helping lead the Rams to a win with four tackles. In Sunday’s victory over the 49ers, Weddle not only played the majority of the game, but he was the Rams’ leading tackler.

He made nine total tackles, four of which were solo stops. His biggest tackle of the night came on Elijah Mitchell on second-and-1, stopping him in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. The 49ers came up short on third down and punted one play later, which showed how pivotal Weddle’s tackle was.

For a guy who was out of the league for two seasons, Weddle sure has made an impact on this star-studded Rams defense. He said he’s been training like he was still in the NFL and works out all the time, which he’s given us no reason to doubt.

If the Rams wind up winning the Super Bowl in two weeks, his return will be well worth it.

