Eric Weddle sends mixed message about whether he still holds a grudge against the Chargers

Question: Does Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle still hold a grudge against the Los Angeles Chargers? Answer: It’s complicated.

Weddle — who starred for the San Diego Chargers during his first nine seasons — went through an ugly breakup with the team in 2015. On Saturday, Weddle will suit up against the Chargers for the first time as an opponent.

How does he feel about that? Weddle’s response was mixed, according to Jamison Hensley and Eric D. Williams of ESPN.

“When I retire, am I going to walk through the L.A. Chargers practice facility and say hi to everyone? Probably not,” Weddle told ESPN. “I definitely will never forget what happened and what they said and did to me and my family. But I’m not going to hold any grudges.”

Weddle may say he doesn’t hold a grudge against the Chargers, but those first two sentences indicate that’s not the case. Weddle said he would “never forget what happened and what they said and did to me and my family.” That’s basically the definition of a grudge.

Eric Weddle says he doesn’t have a grudge against the Chargers, but it doesn’t seem that way. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The 33-year-old Weddle also denied the game against the Chargers would mean more to him. His teammates weren’t so sure, according to ESPN.

“He’s been watching the Chargers on film since OTAs [in May],” Ravens safety Tony Jefferson said. “I caught him a few times looking at Philip Rivers and what they do.”

Cornerback Jimmy Smith agreed.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith on how much the reunion with Chargers means to Eric Weddle: "Doesn't everybody want to flex on their ex? There you have it. Sour note, sour ending, something to prove." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 19, 2018





Things did not end well for Weddle with the Chargers. After making three Pro Bowls and being named to two All-Pro teams with the club, Weddle wasn’t a fan of the way his final season ended. He received a questionable fine and was placed on injured reserve even though he felt he could play. He carried that anger into 2016, telling reporters the Chargers were “dead to” him.

Time seems to have mellowed Weddle, though not that much. He may not have used such strong language this time around, but it’s clear there’s still some bad blood between both sides in Weddle’s mind.

