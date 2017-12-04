Eric Weddle: We’ll be prepared for the Steelers

The Ravens have found their groove, and in seven nights they find their biggest rivals, again.

Baltimore returns to Pittsburgh next weekend on NBC, at a time when Pittsburgh may be peeking past the Ravens for the first of potentially two games against the Patriots. Ravens safety Eric Weddle has no problem with that.

“I understand what he’s saying,” Weddle told PFT after Sunday’s 44-20 win over the Lions, regarding Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s much-discussed remarks to Tony Dungy about the proverbial “elephant in the room” of facing New England once and maybe twice. “But we’re going to be prepared to play the Steelers, and if the Steelers aren’t prepared to play us, that’s their problem.”

The Ravens are always prepared to play the Steelers, whenever and wherever. With a 7-5 record and a three-game winning streak, the Ravens understand that this one gets about as big as it can be, and that it potentially becomes the second of three games to be played between Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the 2017 season.

So what’s going right for the Ravens? The injury bug has subsided to a certain extent (notwithstanding Sunday’s season-ending Achilles tendon tear suffered by cornerback Jimmy Smith). Also, the offense delivered when it needed to do so, scoring points and protecting the ball as the Lions tried to mount a comeback.

“That’s what championship teams do,” Weddle said regarding the existence of balance that Baltimore currently enjoys.

For now, Weddle will enjoy an “epic night” of ice cream with his kids. He indulges after each win; it will be a bigger feast than usual, given that Weddle had a sack, a forced fumble, an interception, and a touchdown.

It’s safe to say he’ll burn off the extra calories next Sunday night in Pittsburgh.