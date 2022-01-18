Rams safety Eric Weddle got on the field for 19 plays in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals, a shocking return to play for a player who announced his retirement two years ago. Afterward Weddle was thrilled to be a part of it.

Calling it an “amazing, crazy week” getting ready for the game, Weddle said he feels good about where he stands in the Rams’ defense heading into Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay.

“I felt great,” Weddle said. “The job was to bring everyone together, play together on one accord, and we sure played lights out as a defense, offense, special teams. We played together, and that’s how you win in the playoffs.”

Weddle noted that he had never even visited SoFi Stadium until Monday.

“This is the first time I’ve been in SoFi, and I was playing,” Weddle said.

It was a good first visit. Now Weddle will hope for an equally successful visit to Raymond James Stadium.

Eric Weddle had an “amazing, crazy week” ending two-year retirement by playing Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk