Eric Weddle out of concussion protocol, set to play Sunday

The Rams are set to have safety Eric Weddle in the lineup against the Saints this Sunday.

Weddle suffered a concussion when he took a knee to the head during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. He made steady progress through the concussion protocol over the course of the week and head coach Sean McVay said Friday, via Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com, that Weddle has been cleared to play this weekend.

With Weddle set to play, the Rams shouldn’t have any players missing because of injury when the Saints get to town.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (shoulder) and linebacker Clay Matthews (back) each missed some practice time this week, but McVay said both will be listed as probable for the matchup between last season’s NFC finalists.