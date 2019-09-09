Eric Weddle in concussion protocol

Rams safety Eric Weddle left yesterday’s game in Carolina a bloody mess, and has something other than just a scalp cut.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Weddle is in the concussion protocol after he was kneed in the head by a hurdling Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

He was replaced in the lineup by Marqui Christian, and nothing against him, but the difference from Weddle is something the Rams will have to adjust to since he’s their defensive signal-caller.

“When you lose somebody like Eric with what he means to our team — the communication, some of those things— it can be deflating,” Rams coach McVay said. “But I thought our guys did a great job handling it.”

Weddle indicated to reporters he was fine after the game, though they can’t know at the moment if he’ll be cleared to return next week against the Saints.