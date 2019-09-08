Eric Weddle carted off, after taking knee to head
One of the Rams’ biggest offseason acquisitions is being carted off.
Safety Eric Weddle is being attended to by the Rams’ athletic training staff, after taking a knee to the head from a hurdling Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Weddle was talking as he was carted off the field, but had a decent amount of blood on his jersey as they wrapped towels around his head.
The 34-year-old safety was this year’s impact defensive free agent pickup for the Rams. He was replaced in the lineup by Marqui Christian.
UPDATE 2:23 p.m. ET: The Rams announced Weddle was doubtful to return because of a head laceration (which means they didn’t specify concussion).