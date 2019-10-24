Eric Tomlinson remains on Patriots roster

The Patriots cut Eric Tomlinson yesterday. Unless they didn’t.

The Patriots initially announced Wednesday morning that the tight end had been released, to make room for the addition of trade acquisition Mohammed Sanu.

But the team sent out word this morning that Tomlinson was still on the 53-man roster.

They created a spot when wide receiver Josh Gordon was placed on injured reserve, but that came later in the day, after the initial announcement of Sanu’s arrival was made. That creates a reasonable question about the timeline regarding Gordon.

Tomlinson played 38 snaps in Monday’s win over the Jets, his most extensive action of the season.