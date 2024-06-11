Eric Thames is looking as ripped as ever, but he disappointed ex-Packers lineman David Bakhtiari in one way

Former Brewers slugging third baseman Eric Thames was back at American Family Field on Monday, sitting front row and enjoying Milwaukee's 3-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It doesn't appear that he has forgotten where to find the weight room since the completion of his baseball career.

Eric Thames is at the game and somehow bro got stronger pic.twitter.com/mLJjwDyxXk — Ryan (@BrewPack8) June 11, 2024

The fan-favorite first baseman signed for the 2017 season after a stint in Korea and belted 72 home runs and had an .848 OPS in three seasons with Milwaukee. He homered in Washington during the 2019 wild-card game, his final contest wearing a Brewers uniform. He then played for the Washington Nationals in 2020 and continued his career in Japan, where he suffered a torn Achilles. He tried getting back into stateside baseball, but he officially announced his retirement in 2023.

There is one area, however, where Thames appears to have lost some touch. And another former Wisconsin sports favorite, David Bakhtiari, took notice.

I have to say @EricThames is my boy but my other boy @DavidBakhtiari puts him to shame!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sZLuFfXcZ6 — Omar Shaikh (@OmarMKE1) June 11, 2024

Thames, who returned to American Family Field in 2023 and ably chugged a beer on the video board, wasn't able to replicate the feat this time around. He got halfway through.

Bakhtiari, as legendary for his on-field acumen with the Green Bay Packers as his own video-board beer-chugging exploits, put Thames in the category of lesser-equipped consumers of alcohol. As in, Aaron Rodgers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: David Bakhtiari wasn't impressed with Eric Thames on Monday