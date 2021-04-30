Eric Stokes Goes No. 29 to Packers
The Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall choice. The only question now is whether Stokes will play with Aaron Rodgers or not. The Rodgers’ drama stole all headlines before the draft began, but the quarterback remains a member of the team for now. The reigning MVP will like this year’s choice [more]
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV and winning three MVP awards. But reports and rumors have indicated that Rodgers has felt disgruntled in Green Bay dating back to last year.