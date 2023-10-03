Eric Stokes, Elgton Jenkins back at practice for Packers

Cornerback Eric Stokes is back on the practice field for the Packers.

Stokes opened the season on the physically unable to perform list, so he was not eligible to get back on the field until this week. Reporters at Packers practice Tuesday noted that Stokes was on the field as the team began preparing for next Monday's game against the Raiders.

Stokes last played in a game in November 2022 and will have three weeks to practice with the team before they must activate him or shut him down for the year. He can be activated at any point in that window.

The Packers also got left guard Elgton Jenkins back on the field. Jenkins missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to practice last week, but was inactive last Thursday with a back injury. He also practiced on Tuesday, but the participation levels of all the Packers won't be known until the first injury report of the week comes out on Thursday.