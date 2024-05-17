Eric Scogin steps down as Bel Air High School football head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eric Scogin will step down from the athletic coordinator and head football coach role at Bel Air High School at the end of 2023-2024 school year. Sources told KTSM on Thursday.

Scogin steps down as head coach after leading the Bel Air High School football program the last five seasons.

After three losing campaigns to start out his tenure at Bel Air, Scogin turned the football program around, putting together back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2022 and 2023. It was the first time Bel Air football had back-to-back winning seasons since 2003 and 2004. Scogin’s Highlanders also made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

As to what’s next for Scogin, we will have to wait and see.

As for Bel Air High School, they will need to find a new head football coach, one that can continue the Highlanders’ winning ways.

