Eric Scogin set to return to Parkland as offensive coordinator

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eric Scogin’s next stop in his high school football coaching career is one he’s stopped by before.

After stepping down as head football coach at Bel Air High School last month, Scogin is returning to Parkland High School, Bel Air’s District 1-5A Division I rival, to join head coach Leigh McWhorter’s staff as the offensive coordinator, sources tell KTSM.

The offensive coordinator role at Parkland is one Scogin knows all about as he served in that exact role there from 2016-2018.

Scogin led Parkland’s high-powered offense. During his time as OC at Parkland, Scogin and the Matadors won three straight bi-district championships and an area round title in 2017.

Scogin returns to Parkland after he spent the last five seasons as the head football coach at Bel Air High School. After three losing seasons to start out his tenure at Bel Air, Scogin turned the football program around, putting together back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2022 and 2023. It was the first time Bel Air football had back-to-back winning seasons since 2003 and 2004. Scogin’s Highlanders also made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

Parkland went 6-5 overall and 3-2 in District 1-5A Division I play last season.

