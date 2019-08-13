Eric Saubert's 2017 draft profile features bizarre take from AFC scout

What are the New England Patriots getting in tight end Eric Saubert, whom they acquired Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons?

Considering he entered the league just two years ago, his pre-NFL Draft profile might offer some relevant information. Let's check that out, shall we?

Eric Saubert's pre-draft profile from @LanceZierlein in 2017 includes this gem from an AFC Scout:



"He's body beautiful but he can't catch."https://t.co/vxPI3SXksp pic.twitter.com/ljoU7nuZED



— Kevin Patra (@kpatra) August 12, 2019

So ... the Patriots now have a tight end who's "body beautiful," seemingly taking that mantle from 6-foot-6 physical specimen Rob Gronkowski, who retired this spring.

According this AFC scout, though, the 6-foot-5, 253-pound Saubert didn't share many other traits with Gronk coming out of Drake and apparently had serious issues catching the ball.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein also wrote that watching tape on Saubert is "absolutely maddening" due to the tight end's inconsistency.

Saubert didn't get too many chances to prove himself in Atlanta behind Austin Hooper and Levine Toilolo, catching just five passes on nine targets for 48 yards.

And if he doesn't work out in New England? At least he'll look the part.

