Eric Rowe details how Patriots ties played key role in Dolphins signing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Eric Rowe missed all but four games last season due to injury, so it's not too surprising the New England Patriots let him walk in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's also not surprising where he ended up.

The 26-year-old cornerback inked a one-year contract Thursday with the Miami Dolphins, whose coaching staff features two men Rowe worked closely with for three seasons in New England: head coach Brian Flores (formerly the Patriots' linebackers coach) and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer (formerly the Patriots' defensive backs coach).

Speaking Friday in his first comments since joining Miami, Rowe said Flores and Boyer absolutely played a factor in his decision to sign with the Dolphins instead of the Patriots or another club.

"It was just a combination of Flores and Josh Boyer," Rowe told Dolphins reporter John Congemi. "I mean, those are two great coaches I've worked with the past three years of my career.

"I know what to expect from them, they know what to expect from me when it comes to defensive schemes. I would think nothing would change too greatly, so like, that learning curve is already shorter."

In addition to an easier assimilation into the defense, Rowe said he was excited to play under Flores, whose coaching style he was comfortable with in Foxboro.

"Down in New England, he was all about team. The team was first over everything. I know that's kind of ingrained in him, and it's ingrained in me too. So, I expect him to bring a little bit of that culture here."

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.