Was Eric Reid's late hit on Ben Watson retaliation for shot on Twitter?

New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson was the victim of a late hit by Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid in the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason matchup.

The play very well may have been an honest mistake, but coincidentally the two veterans also mixed it up off the field earlier this week.

Reid recently was critical of the Players Coalition as well as Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL. That didn't sit well with Watson, who responded with the tweet below:

Quote starts with ""I could be completely wrong, but since..."



Yes @E_Reid35 you are wrong! You know the work many of us including @MalcolmJenkins have done. No one entity owns this movement. We are all a continuation of the generations who fought before us. We need each other https://t.co/C154KIvD1X



— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) August 18, 2019

Regardless of whether it was retaliation, there was no indication of ill will between the two players after the late hit. Reid approached Watson and they appeared to share a few friendly words before Reid helped the 38-year-old up.

Reid did approach Watson after the hit pic.twitter.com/g6fb2T6JaD — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 23, 2019

Watson was checked for a concussion after the play. As for Reid, the only damage done will be to his bank account as he can expect a fine for his actions.

