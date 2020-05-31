Eric Reid, Torrey Smith react very differently to 49ers' $1M donation

With protests taking place in numerous cities nationwide, 49ers CEO Jed York announced Saturday night that the team would be making a $1 million donation to local and national organizations seeking social change.

Two former 49ers teammates had different responses to York on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the 49ers in 2015 and 2016, praised York for his commitment to fighting injustices.

I've had countless conversations with Jed about these issues when I was in SF. I'm grateful for his commitment to the Bay and injustices everywhere. Thanks @JedYork ! https://t.co/UNJzHLg1Nj — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 31, 2020

York even responded to Smith.

Thanks Torrey. Ton of work to do. Appreciate everything you've done in this community and so many others — Jed York (@JedYork) May 31, 2020

But safety Eric Reid, who was drafted by the 49ers in 2013 and played with the team through the 2017 season, was not a fan of York's donation.

Nobody wants your money Jed. We want justice. We've always wanted justice. Y'all are truly diluted. https://t.co/wWLEpDF3nt — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) May 31, 2020

Smith and Reid were teammates on the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 season.

Reid and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick led the charge in 2016 to take a knee during the national anthem to protest social injustices plaguing the United States.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract after being told he would be released, and the 49ers didn't re-sign Reid, who would join the Panthers early in the 2018 season.

Smith defended York's handling of Kaepernick's protest, but Reid wasn't having it.

You speak based on your experience and I understand that. However, I can tell you that you never heard him say "don't kneel" because you never knelt. He begged me not to kneel. https://t.co/UrNPW3YzOG — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) May 31, 2020

Smith could only agree with what Reid said.

The protests across the nation are in response to recent deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville at the hands of police.

Eric Reid, Torrey Smith react very differently to 49ers' $1M donation