Eric Reid: NFL drug testing 'doesn't feel very random'

Eric Reid has spoken out again about the NFL's drug-testing system, claiming it "does not feel very random" after he was required to give a sample for the fifth time this season.

The Carolina Panthers safety, who signed with them on September 27, said he received his fifth test in eight games after their 30-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, leading him to question whether the tests are random.

"This is supposed to be a random system," Reid told The Charlotte Observer. "It doesn't feel very random."

Reid previously criticised the frequency of his tests after Carolina's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in November, insisting: "They're not going to catch me on anything."

According to the NFL, players are selected for drug testing randomly through a computer system that selects 10 players per team each week. An administrator monitors the program.

In his first season with the Panthers, Reid has registered one interception, one sack and 48 tackles. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.