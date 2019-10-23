Eric Reid makes it clear how he feels about the 49ers

Eric Reid didn’t use the word “revenge” or “bitter,” but the Panthers safety made it clear how he feels about the 49ers.

Reid returns to San Francisco on Sunday.

“I just don’t forget,” Reid said Wednesday, via David Newton of ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers did not re-sign Reid following the 2017 season. His good friend, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, has played since 2016.

Reid and Kaepernick settled their grievances against the league, accusing the NFL of blackballing them for taking a knee during the national anthem as a protest against social injustice. Reid continues to kneel for the anthem.

Reid did not leave with good feelings about the organization that drafted him 18th overall in 2013.

“Definitely the way Colin was treated. Definitely the way I feel like I was treated there,” Reid said. “The way they run the organization. Ask anybody who has been there, and they’ll tell you the same.”

Reid disagreed with the 49ers’ decision in 2017 to move him from strong safety to a hybrid safety/linebacker position to replace linebacker Navarro Bowman, whom the team released after he requested a trade.

“I remember they changed my position in a contract year,” Reid said. “I remember they released Navarro, who led the league in tackles [in 2015] and asked me to play his position. They told me it was best for the team. I disagreed. I thought the NFL tackling leader was best for the team, but I did what I was told.”

Reid, who has 37 tackles in six games, appears to have all the motivation he needs for Sunday.