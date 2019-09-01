Eric Reid fined for hit that injured Patriots TE Ben Watson

In the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, safety Eric Reid put a massive late hit on Patriots tight end Ben Watson. The hit knocked Watson out of the game and Reid drew a flag for unnecessary roughness.

Reid confirmed that he expected to be fined for the play after the game. And now, it appears that Reid is paying the price for the violent hit.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Reid has been fined $10,527 by the NFL for the incident.

#Panthers S Eric Reid was fined $10,527 for his late hit that injured #Patriots TE Ben Watson in a recent preseason game. Reid was flagged for unnecessary roughness. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

Reid did text Watson an apology after the incident, but a fine for the action was certainly necessary.

Watson shouldn't miss any extra time as a result of the injury he sustained in that game. He was already suspended for the first four games of the season, so he should be plenty healthy by the time that suspension ends.

