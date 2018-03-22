Eric Reid discusses free-agent status, 'going to consider different ways to be active'

Eric Reid's market might be impacted by his up-front role in the protests of racial inequality of the past two seasons...

STANFORD – Free-agent safety Eric Reid chatted with 49ers general manager John Lynch on the sideline, then moved into position onto the field for an up-close view of his brother's pro day workout Thursday at Stanford University.

Younger brother, Justin, is aiming to be a first-round draft pick like Eric, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

Both football futures of the Reid brothers remain uncertain. Justin's fate will be determined on draft day. Eric Reid remains in limbo as an NFL free agent. He has not gotten any action in the first week of free agency, and the 49ers have not made him a contract offer, he said.

But Lynch said the 49ers are closely monitoring Reid's situation. However, the organization already has three safeties they like: Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt and Adrian Colbert.

"Eric played and played well for us last year," Lynch said. "I think he's stuck in a safety market that's been quiet. And I would anticipate things starting to shake for him and we'll see.

"I'd never say never. I really do think opportunities will start to come his way. We've been monitoring it closely and we'll see how that shakes out."

Reid, 26, a six-year NFL veteran, said his agent has spoken recently to "a couple of teams," but no contracts or visits have been proposed.

Reid's market might be impacted by his up-front role in the protests of racial inequality of the past two seasons. Reid and Colin Kaepernick were the first players to take a knee during the national anthem at the beginning of the 2016 season.

Reid said he would probably not take part in any future protests during the national anthem.

"From the beginning, Colin has been flexible," Reid said. "He started by sitting. He changed it up. We decided to kneel. And we understand that you got to change with the times. So I'm not saying I'm going to stop being active, because I won't. I'm just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country to improve on.

"I don't think it'll be in the form of protesting during the anthem. And I said ‘during' because it's crazy to me that the narrative got changed to we were protesting the anthem, because that wasn't the case. But I think we're going to take a different approach to how to be active."

Reid said he has no regrets. He said he is willing to deal with the consequences of how NFL teams viewed his role in the protests.

"I stand by what I've done," Reid said. "I know why I've done it. My faith in God is the reason. I can go to sleep at night confident I did what I was called to do. I'm just gong to stay positive and keep trying to stay in shape and wait and see what happens.

"I said at the end of last season I'm OK no matter what happens."