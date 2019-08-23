Eric Reid delivers late hit to Ben Watson

After a week during which Patriots tight end Ben Watson took a shot at Panthers safety Eric Reid on Twitter, Reid took a shot at Watson on the field.

In Thursday night’s preseason game between the Panthers and Patriots, Reid arrived late and applied a shoulder to the helmet of Watson, who was already down on the Gillette Stadium turf.

Watson took issue this week with Reid’s criticism of the work of the Players Coalition and Jay-Z’s recent deal with the NFL.

It’s possible the hit had nothing to do with the off-field pleasantries. Regardless, it was a late hit for which Reid undoubtedly will be fined, and it will be difficult for him to claim that the fine is in some way an act of retaliation by the league office.